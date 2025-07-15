Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Roman Reigns returns, CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Bron Breakker in a gauntlet match for a World Heavyweight Championship shot at SummerSlam

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Bron Breakker in a gauntlet match for a World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam: A strong main event that made Breakker look like a badass by beating three other wrestlers before finally losing to Punk over 41 minutes into the match. The big negative was the latest example of the creative forces going overboard with blatant outside interference. Did Jey really need to be protected by having Bronson Reed interfere? Even if the creative forces feel that the answer is yes, they didn’t need to have Reed blatantly interfere right in front of the referee. There’s no good reason for there being no disqualifications in a gauntlet match aside from allowing this type of weak booking, but I digress. I enjoyed the match in spite of this, and Punk winning sets up a World Heavyweight Championship match that is strong enough to headline either night of WrestleMania, though I assume that John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes will close night two. Finally, the return of Roman Reigns came off great. The fans popped huge for it, and I like that there continues to be friction between him and Punk. Are they setting up Reigns and Jey vs. Breakker and Reed for SummerSlam now that Seth Rollins is sidelined?

Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley in a best-of-three falls match for a shot at the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam: What a difference there was between the crowd reaction for this match compared to their previous match two weeks earlier. The fans sat on their hands two weeks ago, and no one could blame them because both babyfaces came off angry and unlikable during the build to that match. Clearly, the strong showing they had with Becky Lynch at Evolution won people over. I wish all pro wrestling companies would stop doing the absurd early pinfalls during best-of-three falls matches. We watched the same wrestlers fight to a double pin in ten minutes two weeks earlier, yet the first pin in this match conveniently took place 85 seconds in. Putting that aside, this was a strong and suspenseful match that felt like it could have gone either way. What’s next for Bayley after taking another loss?

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane in a non-title match: A soft Hit for a mildly surprising win for Rodriguez and Perez. With SummerSlam right around the corner, I thought they might take the formula approach by having Asuka and Sane win the non-title match to earn a title shot at the premium live event. Rather, the creative team avoided the predictable approach by giving the champions a non-title win.

WWE Raw Misses

Nikki Bella vs. Chelsea Green: A minor Miss, yet not a bad outing for Nikki when you consider that it was her first singles match since 2018. It will be interesting to see if Stephanie Vaquer saving Nikki from a post-match attack by Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre leads to something at SummerSlam.