Kevin Owens indicates that he is taking a break from WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Kevin Owens indicated via social media that he will be taking some time away from WWE. “I fought like hell,” Owens wrote on Twitter. “Now, I need a little break. I’ll be back soon. Thank you, guys.”

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to whether this is a planned break or if it is injury related. While the timing is rough in terms of WWE being so close to going back on the road, it’s also summer and therefore a great time for Owens to spend some time at home with his wife and kids.