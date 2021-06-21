MLW announces first Davey Richards match

Limited tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com.

Davey Richards will make his highly anticipated debut in deep waters against one of the most accomplished wrestlers on the roster in TJP.

The flashy TJ, who made his MLW debut in 2004, has built a career on the international stage where he’s established himself as a top-flight grappler winning championships and accolades in numerous organizations.

One of wrestling’s greatest technical wrestlers, Davey Richards is a ferocious fighter operating with a level of intensity unmatched in the sport.

A decorated wrestler and former World Champion, Richards has main evented around the world, often winning titles in some of the most competitive international organizations.

Now the stage is set as 2 world class competitors square off in a match that promises to be a classic in the making.

Will TJP deny Davey Richards glory in his debut?

Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!

CARD

MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Richard Holliday

TJP

Arez

Kevin Ku

Lee Moriarty

Gringo Loco

Zenshi

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Davey Richards vs. TJP

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

What does the winner get?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com.

MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.