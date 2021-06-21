AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Cezar Bononi vs. Jungle Boy.

-Matt Sydal vs. Jack Evans.

-Renee Michelle vs. Kris Statlander.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Darien Bengston.

-Bums R Us vs. “Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston vs. Vary Morales and Fuego Del Sol.

-Delmi Exo vs. Nyla Rose.

-Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

-Matt Hardy vs. Jora Johl.

-Shawn Spears and Wardlow vs. Ryzin and Kal Herro.

-Baron Black and Tamilian Vineesh vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.