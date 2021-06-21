AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Cezar Bononi vs. Jungle Boy.
-Matt Sydal vs. Jack Evans.
-Renee Michelle vs. Kris Statlander.
-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Darien Bengston.
-Bums R Us vs. “Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.
-Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston vs. Vary Morales and Fuego Del Sol.
-Delmi Exo vs. Nyla Rose.
-Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.
-Matt Hardy vs. Jora Johl.
-Shawn Spears and Wardlow vs. Ryzin and Kal Herro.
-Baron Black and Tamilian Vineesh vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.
