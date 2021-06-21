AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Saturday’s show, matches set for the return to Wednesday nights

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy for the AEW Championship.

-Hangman Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite continues to be bumped from its Wednesday slot by TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs. That will change when Dynamite returns to Wednesdays on June 30 with the following matches: Miro vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for the TNT Championship, MJF vs. Sammy Guevara, and Britt Baker and Rebel vs. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero. Join us for our weekly live review of Dynamite on Saturday at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Saturday night.