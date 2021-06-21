Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.
-Joe Doering and Deaner vs. Satoshi Kojima and Eddie Edwards for the Impact Tag Titles.
-Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan in a non-title match.
-Kiera Hogan vs. Rosemary.
-Rohit Raju and Shera vs. Trey Miguel and Petey Williams.
Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings at 9CT/10ET and will feature the best of Johnny Swinger. AXS is also airing the Bound For Glory 2020 pay-per-view on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.
Be the first to comment