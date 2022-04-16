NJPW Windy City Riot lineup: Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay headlines tonight’s FITE TV pay-per-view

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NJPW Windy City Riot event that will be held tonight in Chicago, Illinois at the Odeum Expo Center.

-Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Minoru Suzuki

-Jay White’s US Of Jay Open Challenge

-Brody King, David Finlay, and Juice Robinson vs. Jonah, Shane Haste, and Bad Dude Tito in a Chicago Street Fight

-Jeff Cobb, Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, TJP, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis vs. Scott Norton, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Chris Bey, Hikuleo, and El Phantasmo

-Tom Lawlor vs. Yuji Nagata

-Fred Rosser, Josh Alexander, Alex Coughlin, Ren Narita, and Chris Dickinson vs. Danny Limelight, Black Tiger, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs

-Karl Fredericks, Yuya Uemura, and Clark Connors vs. “The Factory” QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto

-(Dark Match) Wheeler Yuta and Rocky Romero vs. The DKC and Kevin Knight

Powell’s POV: The top two matches are must see in my book and this looks like a fun card. Dot Net contributor Chris Vetter will be attending the show in person. The event is available via pay-per-view for $19.99 via FITE TV and begins at 7CT/8ET. It is also listed with Japanese commentary on New Japan World. With this event taking place tonight, there will not be a new episode of NJPW Strong. The show will return next Saturday.