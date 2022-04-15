04/15 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso, Ricochet vs. Jinder Mahal for the Intercontinental Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley, Riddick Moss vs. Humberto, Charlotte Flair makes Drew Gulak say I Quit

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso, Ricochet vs. Jinder Mahal for the Intercontinental Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley, Riddick Moss vs. Humberto, Charlotte Flair makes Drew Gulak say I Quit, and more (25:08)…

Click here for the April 15 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

