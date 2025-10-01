AEW Dynamite results (10/1): Powell’s live review of Dynamite 6 with Kyle Fletcher vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Title, Kenny Omega and Brodido vs. Josh Alexander and The Young Bucks

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite 6 (Episode 313)

October 1, 2025, in Hollywood, Florida, at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock

Simulcast live on TBS and HBO Max

[Hour One] Excalibur opened the show and was joined on commentary by Bryan Danielson and Taz… Footage aired from earlier in the day of “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson cutting a promo outside the host venue.

Nick said they were in front of a casino. Matt said he had to make a phone call. After Matt left, Nick held up the duffel bag of cash they won and told “Brandon” they could double the money. Matt caught up with Nick, who had lost all the money…

The Young Bucks stood in the ring. A graphic listed them as “The Broke Bucks” and listed their account as $0.00. Ring announcer Justin Roberts handled the introductions. Josh Alexander made his entrance. AEW Tag Team Champions Bandido and Brody King made their entrance, and then Kenny Omega followed…

1. Kenny Omega, Brody Kingston, and Bandido vs. Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Josh Alexander in a trios match. Don Callis sat in on commentary. Omega set up for a dive from the ring onto Alexander on the floor, but the Bucks cut him off with a double superkick. Alexander got the better of Omega heading into the first picture-in-picture break. [C]