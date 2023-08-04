Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: The Rascalz vs. Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham in a tag tournament match, Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry vs. Yuya Uemura for the Digital Media Title, Eric Young was not murdered

CategoriesJASON POWELL VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hit List

“The Rascalz” Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham in a tag tournament match: A very good tag team match with a lousy spray paint finish. I’m not a fan of The Outcasts using spray paint in AEW, and it was just as annoying in this case. It makes the referees look foolish and feels like a lazy finish, especially when Bailey and Gresham have a shaky relationship and that easily could have led to their downfall. That said, it did play into the story of Gresham being frustrated by the lack of rule enforcement in Impact. Plus, the body of the match was really good. I continue to enjoy Wentz and Miguel being reunited in Impact, and I still hope that Myron Reed will join them.

Eric Young wasn’t murdered: So I guess this means he’s Canadian Badass now? The story of Deaner murdering Young was ridiculous. The idea that Young actually survived and neither he nor the camera crew bothered to tell anyone for all this time is also silly. But I respect the fact that it was important enough to him and/or the company to make sense of everything. Here’s hoping that Impact will follow up on this by revealing that there is no Undead Realm or Wrestle House and it was all just one big LSD triggered mass hallucination.

Trinity and Deonna Purrazzo vs. “The Coven” Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King: A Hit from a match quality standpoint. That said, it felt a bit much to dedicate nearly a quarter of the show to this match and the promo segment that preceded it. I’m also conflicted when it comes to The Coven getting the win. While they are former Knockouts Tag Team Champions and one of the only active tag teams in the women’s division, it still felt like a strange call to have Purrazzo lose heading into her rematch with Knockouts Champion Trinity. Granted, it was preceded by an inadvertent kick from Trinity, but they really need to make up for it by pushing Purrazzo strong in the remaining weeks before their rematch for the Knockouts Title.

Jake Something vs. Davey Vega: A quick and dominant win for Something in a basic showcase match. I’m looking forward to seeing if he can break into the main event mix in Impact during his latest run with the company.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Kenny King vs. Joe Hendry vs. Yuya Uemura for the Digital Media Title: A soft Miss. The crowd was pretty hot early on, but the wrestlers lost the fans coming out of a commercial break and never seemed to get them back. As much as I like Uemura’s upside, the crowd fading seemed to coincide with the stretch when he was on the offensive.

Heath vs. Alan Angels: So Angels left The Design just to remain a heel and to continue losing matches? Strange. The match was well worked. There’s just only so much enthusiasm I can muster up for Heath as he continues to spin his wheels while showing no interest in reinventing his character or even adding layers to it.