01/07 McGuire’s AEW Rampage Audio Review: Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Lee, and Jeff Parker in a No Holds Barred match, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Riho and Ruby Soho, Hook vs. Aaron Solo

January 7, 2022

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Lee, and Jeff Parker in a No Holds Barred match, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Riho and Ruby Soho, Hook vs. Aaron Solo, and more (21:47)…

Click here to stream or download the January 7 AEW Rampage audio review.

