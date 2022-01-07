01/07 McGuire’s AEW Rampage Audio Review: Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Lee, and Jeff Parker in a No Holds Barred match, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Riho and Ruby Soho, Hook vs. Aaron Solo

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Lee, and Jeff Parker in a No Holds Barred match, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs. Riho and Ruby Soho, Hook vs. Aaron Solo, and more (21:47)…

