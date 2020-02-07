01/30 Gleed’s NXT UK audio review: Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster, and Dave Mastiff vs. Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner, and Alexander Wolfe, Nina Samuels vs. Isla Dawn, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. The Hunt

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Haydn Gleed, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@haydngleed)

Haydn Gleed reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster, and Dave Mastiff vs. Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner, and Alexander Wolfe, Nina Samuels vs. Isla Dawn, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. The Hunt, and more (18:41)…

Click here for the January 30 NXT UK television show audio review.

