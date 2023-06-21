AEW Dynamite in Chicago (reports needed), AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite poll results, Mario Mancini, Matt Stryker, Jay Youngblood

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena. The show includes the brand’s final push for Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Chicago (Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight). If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 46 percent of the vote. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 39 percent of the vote. A finished second with 38 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade and took it down a notch due to the lack of a hook provided for next week’s episode.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mario Mancini is 57.

-Matt Stryker (a/k/a Brian Woermann) is 44. Not to be confused former Matt Striker, Stryker worked for the Heartland Wrestling Association and Ring of Honor.

-The late Jay Youngblood (Steven Romero) was born on June 21, 1955. He died of abdominal issues at age 30 on September 2, 1985.