Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Terry Funk, Cody Rhodes, Dax Harwood, Alicia Fox, Su Yung, Will Ferrara, Ed “Strangler” Lewis

CategoriesDot Net Daily

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Trent Seven addressing his turn on Tyler Bate. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show includes Taya Valkyrie, Lince Dorado, and Microman vs. “Strange Sangre” Holidead, Gangrel, and Arez. My written and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available after the show or on Friday.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority B grade from 43 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll (really?). C finished second with 27 percent each. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote A grade from 29 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 28 percent. B was a close third with 24 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Terry Funk is 78.

-Dax Harwood (David Harwood) of FTR is 38.

-Cody Rhodes (Cody Runnels) is 37.

-Alicia Fox (Victoria Crawford) is 36.

-Su Yung (Vannarah Riggs) is 33.

-Will Ferrara is 31.

-The late Ed “Strangler” Lewis (Robert Friedrich) was born on June 30, 1891. He died at age 75 on August 8, 1966.