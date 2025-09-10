Saudi Arabia will reportedly host WrestleMania 43

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WrestleMania will reportedly be held outside North America for the first time. Saudi Arabia is expected to host WrestleMania 43 in 2027. Turki Al-Sheikh, Saudi Arabian Minister and Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, discussed the news in a Snapchat video. An Arabic press release was also issued temporarily. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that while the press release was pulled, “The story is 100% legitimate and an announcement is coming very soon.”

Powell’s POV: Once the 2026 Royal Rumble will be held in Saudi Arabia, it seemed l ike it was only a matter of time before WWE’s premier event would follow. I get that money talks and TKO has a strong alliance with the Saudi government, but it’s a shame that London won’t host the first international WrestleMania. Obviously, we’ll let you know if WWE makes an official announcement.