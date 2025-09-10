AEW Dynamite results (9/10): Powell’s live review of AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. Josh Alexander, AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue in a Philly Street Fight, Ricochet vs. Shelton Benjamin

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 310)

September 10, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2300 Arena

Simulcast live on TBS and HBO Max

[Hour One] Excalibur checked in on commentary while Bryan Danielson was being introduced by ring announcer Justin Roberts. Danielson walked to the ring and played to the crowd’s “yes” chants. Danielson took his seat at the broadcast table with Excalibur and Taz…

Powell’s POV: It was a good move to open with Danielson making his entrance for his first night as a full-time broadcast team member, rather than just having him at the broadcast table. I’m looking forward to hearing the dynamic between Danielson and Taz.

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. Josh Alexander (w/Don Callis, Lance Archer, Rocky Romero) in a non-title grudge match. Don Callis joined the broadcast team. A “F— Don Callis” chant broke out. Page got the bulk of the early offense. He set up for a moonsault onto Alexander at ringside, but Alexander returned to the ring. When Page dropped off the ropes, Alexander rolled out of the ring again, heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]