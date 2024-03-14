TNA Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Bryan Clark, Beulah McGillicutty, Santino Marella, Shotzi, Scott Hall

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Mustafa Ali vs. Chris Sabin for the X Division Title. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes ROH Women’s TV Title quarterfinal tournament matches. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown earned an A grade in our post show poll from 63 percent of the voters. B finished second with 17 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 52 percent of the vote. B finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bryan Clark is 60. He also worked as Wrath and Adam Bomb.

-Beulah McGillicutty (Trisa Laughlin) is 55.

-Santino Marella (Anthony Carelli) is 50.

-Shotzi (Ashley Urbanski) is 31.

-The late Scott Hall died at age 63 on March 14, 2022.