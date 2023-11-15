Tony Khan announces the latest AEW signee

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan announced via social media that Kota Ibushi is All Elite, which is AEW’s way of announcing contract signings. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: No, Ibushi is not the mystery person that Khan is teasing as signing with the company at Saturday’s AEW Full Gear. Ibushi has worked four matches for AEW thus far, but he has yet to wrestle a singles match for the company.