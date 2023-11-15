Tony Khan announces the latest AEW signee

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tony Khan announced via social media that Kota Ibushi is All Elite, which is AEW’s way of announcing contract signings. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Powell’s POV: No, Ibushi is not the mystery person that Khan is teasing as signing with the company at Saturday’s AEW Full Gear. Ibushi has worked four matches for AEW thus far, but he has yet to wrestle a singles match for the company.
The Golden Star won the @SEGA LIKE A DRAGON GAIDEN STREET FIGHT tonight on #AEWDynamite on TBS, and now it’s official: @ibushi_kota is ALL ELITE! pic.twitter.com/6oxQNaYEDV
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 16, 2023
