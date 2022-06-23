AEW Dark Elevation spoilers: Full results of the taping for Monday’s online show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

AEW Dark Elevation taping

Taped June 22, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena

The crowd was perhaps 4,000. All but one of these matches was taped before the live AEW Dynamite.

1. Anna Jay defeated Heather Reckless at 1:50. Jay did a summersault, and hit a spin kick while lying on the mat. That’s new. Jay won by locking in the Queen Slayer chokehold.

2. Will Hobbs and Ricky Starkz (w/Taz) defeated Jordan Kross & Joey Jet at 3:27. Jet got a big “Joey!” chant before his name was announced, so he’s clearly known here. Hobbs spent the bulk of the match beating on the tinier Kross, with Starkz just standing on the ring apron, laughing at this vicious beatdown. Hobbs tossed Kross at Starkz, who hit the Roshambo faceplant to score the pin.

3. Ruby Soho defeated Missa Kate at 2:38. Soho hit a Kazarian-style spinning faceplant for the pin.

4. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee defeated GPA and Vic Capri at 4:05. Lee kept giving Swerve a side-eye on the way to the ring; they clearly still aren’t on the same page. Lee gave hip tosses all the way across the ring, and he did all the work. Swerve tagged himself in and climbed to the top turnbuckle. Lee turned around and seemed surprised to see him there, as if thinking Strickland was about to hit him. Strickland hit his leaping kick to the head as an opponent was seated on the mat. Yep, Lee did all the work, but Swerve got the pin.

* The Butcher, Blade and Bunny walked out onto the ramp and just stared at Swerve and Lee. They didn’t walk down the ramp, so it ended there.

5. Ethan Page (w/Dan Lambert) defeated Serpentico at 1:35. Serpentico was the first loser to get to walk down the ramp before the match. Page won with a Razor’s Edge overhead powerbomb for the pin.

6. John Silver defeated “KM” Kevin Matthews at 2:21. Yes, this is the KM who competed in Impact Wrestling, frequently tagging with Fallah Bahh. Obviously, KM is much larger than Silver. Silver dropped KM on the ropes, as if setting up for a 619, but instead, he hit a running boot to the back of the head. Silver put KM on his shoulders, getting a huge pop, and he hit his airplane spin Death Valley Driver for the pin.

* Tony Khan greeted us and thanked us for coming. He’s just a bundle of energy.

7. Brody King and Buddy Matthews defeated Brubaker and CJ Esparza at 2:34. Matthews reportedly has a sore shoulder, but he didn’t have any tape on. What you’d expect here, with King hitting deafening chops, and hitting his piledriver for the pin.

Fans got ready to leave after the Rampage taping, but Tony Khan ran out and said we have one more match for Elevation.

8. Max Caster, Colten Gunn, and Austin Gunn (w/Billy Gunn, Anthony Bowens) defeated Evil Uno, Preston “10” Vance, and Alex Reynolds at 5:10. Huge pop for the Acclaimed’s music. Caster rapped about their being “more fraud than your senator” (referencing Ron Johnson) and that he’s going to leave the opponents as bruised as Biden falling off his bike. Pretty standard match, with Billy Gunn causing a distraction, allowing one of his sons to get a rollup on Reynolds, with feet on the ropes for leverage, to score the pin.

After the match, the Dark Order beat up the heels, including Billy Gunn. They all hit stunners on Billy Gunn. John Silver ran to the ring and did the Scotty 2 Hotty Worm. Gunn’s over-the-top overreaction to the moves was pitch-perfect silliness. A fun way to end a show that didn’t end until about 10:30 CST, so nearly 4.5 hours.

