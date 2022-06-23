AEW Rampage spoilers: Full results of the taping for Friday’s TNT show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

AEW Rampage taping

Taped June 22, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena

Report by Dot Net contributor Chris Vetter

1. Andrade El Idolo defeated Rey Fenix at 18:27. WOW this was good. Really, really good. Don’t be surprised if it is edited down for TV, but they went hard for the whole match. Fenix hit the top-rope flip dives and moonsaults and a crazy hard dive through the ropes. They fought on the top rope in the corner, and I thought Fenix was going to attempt a Poison Rana. Instead, they wound up doing a double moonsault, so they both crashed stomach-first on the mat. Their respective managers started fighting! This distraction allowed RUSH to come to ringside and attack Fenix. Andrade scored the pin. Afterward, RUSH and Andrade continued to beat on him, and they ripped off his mask. Pentagon ran to ringside, holding a shovel, and chased off the heels.

2. Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez defeated Sierra and Laynie Luck at 3:30. Mercedes ran the ropes and accidentally bumped Deeb on the ring apron; it didn’t knock Serena to the floor, but she glared at Mercedes. They locked on simultaneous submission holds to get the win.

* Backstage segment with Swerve and Keith Lee. They acknowledged they aren’t on the same page, but they’ll have a chance at Open Door, because they are facing Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru!

3. Hook defeated The DKC at 1:42. Hook batters him with punches and locks in a submission hold. The basic match you’d expect.

4. Jeff Cobb defeated Cash Wheeler at 11:01. Caprice Coleman helped on commentary, presumably because we have the ROH Tag Title holder in the match. Both men came out solo, without a partner. Maybe it’s because it was past 10 p.m. CST, but the crowd was really quiet, which is a shame, because these two worked hard. Cash hit a chop-block mid-match and tried his best to ground Cobb. Cobb eventually hit the Tour of the Islands/swinging powerslam to score the clean pin.

Great-O-Khan headed to ringside, but before he even got in the ring, Dax Harwood attacked him. That brought out Aussie Open and Will Ospreay, which of course also brought out Rocky Romero and Orange Cassidy. Suddenly, Eddie Kingston came from the back and attacked Chris Jericho, who was on commentary. Kingston and Jericho brawled through the crowd, near where I was seated opposite the hard camera, and over to ringside. This was quite another lengthy post-match brawl.

