AEW Dynamite on-site report: Vetter’s in-person notes on Chris Jericho taunting the crowd, plus Jon Moxley, Sammy Guevara, Silas Young, and the show closing brawl

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Dot Net contributor Chris Vetter attended the AEW Dynamite event on Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena and sent the following notes.

-The only notable off-camera segment was Chris Jericho getting on the mic and running down Milwaukee, and saying that the only reason the show wasn’t in Green Bay is “that building was booked.” He got great heat.

-Silas Young got a massive hometown pop. I wasn’t aware that match was occurring, so that was a nice surprise. I first saw Silas wrestle in perhaps 2002 or 2003.

-I don’t know how visible it was on TV, but me and the guys around me think Jon Moxley forgot when to go in and break up a submission hold. Sammy Guevara ran over and shoved him and spoke to him as he ran by. Rather than chase Sammy, Moxley jumped in the ring to break up the hold.

-The brawl to end the show was wild. Obviously, AEW doesn’t make that a habit, so it was a nice treat to see so many guys out all at once, brawling all over ringside. The security team was comprised of every one of the male undercard wrestlers from the AEW Dark Elevation taping earlier in the night.

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com