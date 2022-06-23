MLW Battle Riot lineup: The full card for tonight’s NYC event (reports needed)

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the MLW Battle Riot event that will be held tonight in Queens, New York at Melrose Ballroom.

-The 40-man Battle Riot match for a future shot at the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Bandido for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake for the MLW Featherweight Championship

-Alex Kane vs. Davey Richards for the MLW National Openweight Championship

-Myron Reed vs. La Estrella vs. Arez vs. Lince Dorado in a four-way for the MLW Middleweight Championship

-Jacob Fatu vs. Real 1 (a/k/a NZO)

-Killer Kross vs. Matt Cross

-Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

-Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich vs. “The Samoan Swat Team” Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i

