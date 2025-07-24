AEW Dynamite preview: All In Texas main event rematch set for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship with everyone banned from ringside
Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
Two guys who can’t work a lick now can’t have 53 fucking ridiculous run-ins to distract from how shitty they are and will now have an even worse follow up to a dogshit PPV main event that did all the wrong things for a company that is falling apart.
That’s a brilliant approach.