TNA Impact and ROH on HonorClub coverage, AEW Collision in Chicago (reports wanted), WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Mike Knox, Mojo Rawley, Lacey Von Erich, Bruiser Brody, Daffney, Edouard Carpentier

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be taped tonight from Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. We are looking for spoiler reports or basic results from all of the events during AEW’s residency in Chicago via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. The show features the final push for Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 30 percent of the vote. C finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post-show poll with 57 percent of the vote. B finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mike Knox (Mike Hettinga) is 47.

-Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is 39.

-Lacey Von Erich (Lacey Dawn Adkisson) is 39.

-Bruiser Brody (Frank Goodish) was stabbed to death at age 42 on July 17, 1988. Brody was killed in a World Wrestling Council locker room by Jose Gonzalez, who wrestled and booked for the territory.

-The late Daffney (Shannon Spruill) was born on July 17, 1975. She took her own life at age 46 on September 1, 2021.

-The late Edouard Carpentier (Édouard Ignacz Weiczorkiewicz) was born on July 17, 1926. He died of a heart attack at age 84 on October 30, 2010.