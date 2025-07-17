AEW Collision lineup (Chicago reports needed): The card for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Dustin Rhodes appears for the first time since winning the TNT Title

-Ricochet vs. AR Rox

-Bandido, Mascara Dorada, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight vs. Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, Josh Alexander, and Hechicero in an eight-man tag match

-Rush vs. Katsuyori Shibata

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Alex Windsor

Powell’s POV: For those keeping score at home, it’s a standard eight-man tag, not an all-star eight-man tag. Anyway, Collision will be taped tonight in Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show will be simulcast Saturday on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).