ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-ROH TV Champion Nick Wayne vs. Gringo Loco in a Proving Ground match

-The Beast Mortos vs. Serpentico

-“The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake vs. “The Outrunners” Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum

-Trish Adora in action

-Blake Christian and Lee Johnson in action

Powell’s POV: Portions of this episode were taped on July 16 in Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. The show streams tonight at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are normally available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). However, Sam is on vacation, and his reviews will return next month.