TNA Impact preview: The card for the live Slammiversary fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

-Knockouts Champion and NXT Champion Jacy Jayne appears live

-New X Division Champion Leon Slater speaks

-Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, and M By Elegance vs. Cassie Lee, Jessie McKay, and a mystery partner

-Jake Something vs. Mance Warner

Powell's POV: Impact will be live from Kingston, Rhode Island, at Ryan Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at the new start time of 8CT/9ET.