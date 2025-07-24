What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The card for the live Slammiversary fallout edition

July 24, 2025

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

-Knockouts Champion and NXT Champion Jacy Jayne appears live

-New X Division Champion Leon Slater speaks

-Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, and M By Elegance vs. Cassie Lee, Jessie McKay, and a mystery partner

-Jake Something vs. Mance Warner

Powell’s POV: Impact will be live from Kingston, Rhode Island, at Ryan Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at the new start time of 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.