Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Mark Lewin, Mark Canterbury, Steve Armstrong, Ken Doane, Brett DiBiase, Gary Hart, Don Owen

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Kenta, Chris Bey, and Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Frankie Kazarian. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as is my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The weekly Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Willie Mack in a non-title Proving Ground match. New Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 43 percent of the vote. C finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 50 percent of the vote. C finished second with 18 percent of the vote. A was a close third with 17 percent I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mark Lewin is 86.

-Mark Canterbury is 58. He worked as Henry Godwin in WWE and also worked as Shanghai Pierce in WCW.

-Steve Armstrong (Steve James) is 58.

-Ken Doane is 37. He is working as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center. He also wrestled as Kenny Dykstra and Spirit Squad Kenny.

-Brett DiBiase is 35.

-Gary Hart died of a heart attack at age 66 on March 16, 2008.

-The late Don Owen was born on March 16, 1912. The longtime Pacific Northwest Wrestling promoter died at age 90 on August 1, 2002.