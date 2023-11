By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw featuring Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso in the WarGames advantage match, the reveal of the final WarGames match entrant, Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax, Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li, and more (50:16)…

