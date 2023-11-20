WWE Survivor Series WarGames lineup: The updated card for Saturday’s premium live event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Survivor Series WarGames event that will be held on Saturday in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena.

-Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh in a WarGames match

-Iyo Sky, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Bayley vs. Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi in a WarGames match

-Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark for the Women’s World Championship

-Gunther vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship

-Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

Powell’s POV: Technically, Orton’s name was not mentioned during Raw, but Cody Rhodes made it very clear that it would be him by using a lot of names and slogans that are associated with Orton. McIntyre won the WarGames advantage for his team by beating Jey Uso on Raw. The women’s WarGames advantage will be determined by a fan vote sponsored by a potato chip company (no, I’m not kidding). Join me for my live review on Saturday beginning with a Kickoff Show match or the start of the main card as it streams on Peacock at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review of WWE Survivor Series WarGames for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).