NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV grade and poll results, Afa, Bella Twins, Shane Douglas, Shingo Takagi, Cassidy Riley, Ryota Hama, Dean Hart, Mad Dog Vachon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show was taped last Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Lyra Valkyria vs. Xia Li for the NXT Women’s Championship and additional qualifying matches for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority A grade from 60 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Afa of the Wild Samoans (Arthur Anoa’i Sr.) is 81.

-Shane Douglas (Troy Martin) is 59.

-Cassidy Riley is 47.

-Ryota Hama is 44.

-Shingo Takagi is 41.

-Brie Bella (Brianna Danielson) and Nikki Bella (Stephanie Nicole Chigvintsev) are 40.

-The late Dean Hart died of a kidney disease at age 36 on November 21, 1990.

-The late Mad Dog Vachon (Joseph Maurice Vachon) died in his sleep on November 21, 2013 at age 84.