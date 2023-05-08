Brackets set for the NXT Women’s Championship tournament

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following first-round matches have been announced for the NXT Women’s Championship tournament.

-Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton

-Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Kiana James

-Fallon Henley vs. Cora Jade

Powell’s POV: The winners of the top top matches will meet in the semifinals, as will the winners of the bottom two matches. The finals will be held at the May 28 NXT Battleground premium live event.