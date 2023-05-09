What's happening...

05/08 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest, and Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz in Triple Threats, the Triple Threat winners meet for a spot in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci  in a non-title match, Zoey Stark vs. Nikki Cross

May 9, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest, and Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz in Triple Threats, the Triple Threat winners meet for a spot in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci  in a non-title match, Zoey Stark vs. Nikki Cross, and more (35:17)…

