NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results, Kevin Kelly, Averno, Mike Shaw

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Kiana James in first-round tournament matches for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Underground concluded its run on Reelz last week. MLW Fusion returns Thursday, May 25 on beIN Sports.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority A grade from 45 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 36 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-NJPW voice Kevin Kelly (Kevin Foote) is 56.

-Averno (Renato Ruíz Cortes) is 46.

-The late Mike Shaw was born on May 9, 1957. He died of a pulmonary embolism on September 11, 2010 at age 53.