NXT TV preview: The NXT Women’s Championship tournament starts tonight

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Gigi Dolin vs. Tiffany Stratton in a first-round tournament match for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Kiana James in a first-round tournament match for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship

-“Gallus” Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. “The Dyad” Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak

-Duke Hudson vs. Javier Bernal

-Tyler Bate (w/Wes Lee) vs. Charlie Dempsey (w/Drew Gulak)

-Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Tank Ledger and Hank Walker

-Nathan Frazer’s Hard Hitting Home Truths

Powell’s POV: Indi Hartwell relinquished the NXT Women’s Championship on last week’s show after being drafted to Raw. Next week’s first-round tournament matches feature Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne, and Fallon Henley vs. Cora Jade. The new champion will be crowned at NXT Battleground. Tonight’s NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).