WWE Raw in Columbia (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live, AEW Dark Elevation, Tyrus, Carlito, Wes Brisco, Anthony Mayweather, Ricky Starks, Antonio Inoki, Gail Kim, Killian Dain, Shawn Spears, Francine, Mascarita Dorada, Tommy Cairo, Big John Studd, Rhonda Sing, Buddy Rogers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena. The show will feature the fallout from Saturday’s Elimination Chamber event. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live today at the new start time of 1CT/2ET. Co-host Jonny Fairplay and I will be taking your calls coming out of the WWE Elimination Chamber at PWAudio.net. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com. The Q&A audio show will return next week.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Columbia, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, GCW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Tyrus (George Murdoch) is 49 today. He worked as Brodus Clay in WWE.

-Carlito (Carlos Colon Jr.) is 43 today.

-Wes Brisco is 38 today.

-Anthony “Crimson” Mayweather is 37 today.

-Ricky Starks is 32 today.

-The late Rhonda Sing was born on February 21, 1961. She died of a heart attack at age 40 on July 27, 2001.

-Antonio Inoki (Kanji Inoki) turned 79 on Sunday.

-Gai Kim turned 45 on Sunday.

-Killian Dain/Big Damo (Damian Mackle) turned 37 on Sunday.

-The late Buddy Rogers (Herman Gustav Rohde Jr.) was born on February 20, 1921. He died at age 71 on June 26, 1992 after suffering three strokes.

-Tommy Cairo turned 64 on Saturday.

-Francine Fournier turned 50 on Saturday.

-Danny Doring (Daniel Morrison) turned 48 on Saturday.

-Shawn Spears (Ronald Arneil) turned 41 on Saturday.

-Mascarita Dorada turned 40 on Saturday. He worked as El Torito in WWE.

-The late Big John Studd (John Minton) was born on February 19, 1948. He died at age 47 on March 20, 1995 due to a combination of liver cancer and Hodgkin’s disease.