AEW using seat fillers for Jacksonville events receives local media attention

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW’s use of seat fillers at their events in Jacksonville, Florida this week was the focus of a piece run by a local television station’s website. Action News Jax obtained and published an internal City of Jacksonville email from the Military Affairs and Veterans Department with a request for seat fillers for tonight’s Dynamite and Saturday’s Collision shows that will be held at Daily’s Place. Read more at ActionNewsJax.

Powell’s POV: This is a silly story given that everyone from WWE to the Academy Awards uses seat fillers. The purpose typically is to fill seats that are temporarily vacated to avoid showing empty seats to the television audience. The story even includes ZipRecruiter’s definition, which states that a seat filler’s job is to “occupy empty seats at award shows, sporting events, and other special performances.” The article fairly points out some of AEW’s attendance struggles, but using fifty seat fillers seems unrelated.