AEW President Tony Khan on Sammy Guevara returning from suspension

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated regarding Sammy Guevara returning from suspension on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. “Sammy completed four weeks of extensive sensitivity training, and his curriculum included subject matters of tolerance, gender, race relations, and why people’s words matter,” Khan said. “During his suspension, he was very contrite. I asked him to use that time to try and become a better person, and I think he did.

“Sammy was off television for a month and suspended without pay for 30 days, and I think it was the right time for Sammy to come back because he’s shown that he’s very sorry and that he can change. He’s spent every day over the past month trying to prove that.” Read the full story at SI.com

Powell’s POV: Khan had more to say about the situation, including that he meant what he said about reevaluating Guevara’s status with the company based on his conduct. Guevara was suspended on June 22 after an offensive statement he made regarding Sasha Banks in a 2016 podcast resurfaced. Last night’s television show was taped on July 16, so while he didn’t appear on television for a month, he actually returned to the ring less than a month after the suspension was issued. Jake Barnett and I will be discussing this situation during today’s Dot Net Weekly audio show.