CM Punk visits the Impact Wrestling TV taping in Chicago

CategoriesAEW News Impact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW star CM Punk’s pro wrestling tour continues. After visiting backstage at the WWE Raw on Monday, Punk was photographed outside Saturday’s Impact Wrestling television taping at Cicero Stadium in the Chicago area (see below).

Powell’s POV: Punk’s Impact visit should be far less controversial than his appearance at Raw. Then again, I’m now fairly convinced that CM stands for Controversy Magnet, so perhaps I shouldn’t assume anything. We are looking for reports from the Impact tapings. If you attend the show, you are encouraged to send a report to dotnetjason@gmail.com