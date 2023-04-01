WrestleMania 39 Night One and NXT Stand & Deliver coverage, Pro Wrestling Boom Live on Sunday and Monday, WrestleMania weekend events continue, Randy Orton, Jesse Sorensen, Stanislaus Zbyszko

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Welcome to our only Saturday edition of Dot Net Daily of 2023. I can feel your excitement through my laptop!

-Join us for Pro Wrestling Boom Live on Sunday and Monday at 1CT/2ET. My guest co-host on Sunday will be Brian Fritz for the annual WrestleMania Brunch show, and then Sean Plichta will be my copilot on Monday. We will be taking your WrestleMania weekend calls during both shows at PWAudio.net. If you can’t call into the show, you are welcome to send pro wrestling related questions to dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WrestleMania 39 Night One will be held tonight in Inglewood, California at Sofi Stadium and will stream on Peacock. Tonight’s event includes Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul, and the show opens with Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the U.S. Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with either Kickoff Show match or with the start of the main card 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will host exclusive audio reviews for both nights of WrestleMania for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

WrestleMania 39 Night Two will be held Sunday in Inglewood, California at Sofi Stadium and will stream on Peacock. Night two is headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Join me for my live review beginning with either Kickoff Show match or with the start of the main card 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will host exclusive audio reviews for both nights of WrestleMania for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Stand & Deliver will be held today in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena. The show is headlined by Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. Join me for his live review beginning with a Kickoff Show match or with the start of the main show at NoonCT/1ET. My same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking reports from all of the WrestleMania weekend events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 6 will be held today in Los Angeles, California at Ukrainian Cultural Center. The show includes Effy, Allie Katch, and Dark Sheik vs. Billy Dixon, Charles Mason, and Parrow and will stream live at 1CT/2ET on FITE.TV.

-Gringo Loco’s The WRLD on Lucha 2 will be held late night in Los Angeles, California at Ukrainian Cultural Center. The show includes El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Laredo Kid and will stream live early Sunday morning at 1CT/2ET on FITE.TV.

-The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Sunday in Los Angeles, California at The Millennium Biltmore. The inductees are Christopher Daniels, Cheerleader Melissa, Jimmy Jacobs, Excalibur, Paul London, and Mike Modest. The event will stream Sunday afternoon at 2CT/3ET on FITE.TV.

Birthdays and Notables

-Randy Orton is 43.

-Jesse Sorensen is 34.

-Stanislaus Zbyszko (Jan Stanisław Cyganiewicz) was born on April 1, 1879. He died on September 23, 1967.