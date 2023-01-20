What's happening...

01/20 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens contract signing for the Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders, and Ridge Holland and Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in first-round tournament matches for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Team Titles

January 20, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens contract signing for the Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders, and Ridge Holland and Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in first-round tournament matches for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Team Titles, and more (21:27)…

Click here to stream or download the January 20 WWE Smackdown audio review.

