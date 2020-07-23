Garden State Invitational streaming Saturday on FITE TV

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Synergy Pro Wrestling issued the following press release to promote Saturday’s Garden State Invitational tournament.

Competing in the first round of this 8-man, single elimination tournament:

Simon Gotch vs. KTB

Tony Deppen vs. Gregory Iron

“M-Dogg” Matt Cross vs. Gary Jay

Myron Reed vs. Jordan Oliver

The winner of KTB/Gotch will face the winner of Iron/Deppen in the semi-finals, as will the winners of Cross/Jay and Reed/Oliver. The winners of those semi-final contests will square off in the 2020 GSI Finals, presented by WrestleJoy.

The winner of the 2020 Garden State Invitational will join 2019 winner ‘Retro’ Anthony Greene, who defeated Homicide to win the inaugural GSI Tournament.

The 2020 Garden State Invitational is sponsored by The Only Game in Town, largely regarded as one of the finest board game, table top, card and RPG retailers in America. They are located online at TOGIT.com.