NXT TV preview: NXT North American Championship ladder match qualifier set for Wednesday

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

-Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher vs. Dexter Lumis in a qualifier for the ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship.

Powell’s POV: The ladder match will take place at NXT Takeover XXX on Saturday, August 22. Bronson Reed has already qualified for the match. Next week’s NXT television show will be taped on Wednesday in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs Wednesdays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members every Thursday.



