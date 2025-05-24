What's happening...

Worlds Collide lineup: Second match announced for the show featuring WWE, AAA, and NXT wrestlers

May 24, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Worlds Collide event that will be held on Saturday, June 7, in Inglewood, California at the Kia Forum.

-El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable

-“Legado Del Fantasma” Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto vs. El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano

Powell’s POV: The Vikingo vs. Gable announcement was made on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Worlds Collide will stream on YouTube with English and Spanish commentary options. The show is scheduled to start at 2CT/3ET. The WWE Money in the Bank event will stream later that night on Peacock in the United States via Netflix internationally.

