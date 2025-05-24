WWE Money in the Bank lineup: Big tag team match, the latest entrants for the MITB ladder matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on Saturday, June 7, in Inglewood, California at Intuit Dome.

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, Giulia, two TBD)

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, four TBD)

-WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul vs. World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes

Powell’s POV: The Worlds Collide event will be held earlier in the day in Inglewood, California at the Kia Forum. I will be covering both events, and we will have audio reviews of both shows available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).