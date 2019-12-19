12/19 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship, Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship, Damian Priest vs. Killian Dain

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship, Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship, Damian Priest vs. Killian Dain, and more (47:48)…

Click here for the December 19 NXT television show audio review.

