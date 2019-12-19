NXT announces the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT announced the return of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic during last night’s television show. The teams competing in the tournament will be announced on the January 1 edition of the NXT television series. Read WWE’s official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: NXT is doing a solid job of making the two taped holiday week editions of their television series feel newsworthy with the end of the year awards and the announcement of the tournament teams.



