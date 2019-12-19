AEW Dark taping spoilers: Full results of next week’s online show, Colt Cabana on commentary (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark Taping

Corpus Christi, Texas at American Bank Center

Results courtesy of F4wonline.com

Colt Cabana was the color commentator.

1. Sammy Guevara beat Brandon Cutler.

2. Santana and Ortiz beat Jack Evans & Angelico and Private Party and Best Friends in a four-way tag match.

3. Joey Janela beat Shawn Spears.

There was also a closing segment that probably won’t air on television with Spears taking Stunners from several wrestlers, referee Aubrey Edwards, and AEW President Tony Khan.

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, Evolve, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ODB discussing the fire that destroyed her food truck, the fundraising drive to help her buy a new truck, her appearance on the latest Impact Wrestling television show, Triple H telling her to go to TNA, and much more...

