05/24 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 360): WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event review with Sean Plichta 

May 24, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and Sean Plichta reviewing the May 24, 2025, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event featuring Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth in a non-title match, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and Sean Plichta (Episode 360).

