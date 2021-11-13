NJPW Battle in the Valley lineup: The card for tonight’s New Japan World and FITE TV event in San Jose

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Battle in the Valley even that will be held in San Jose, California at San Jose Civic.
-Jay White vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the IWGP Openweight Championship.
-Kazuchika Okada vs. Buddy Matthews.
-Juice Robinson vs. Moose.
-Ren Narita vs. Will Ospreay.
-Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks vs. Jeff Cobb and TJP.
-Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Alex Coughline, and Alex Zayne vs. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson.
-Bateman and Misterioso vs. Brody King and Chris Dickinson.
-Yuya Uemora vs. Josh Alexander.
-(Pre-Show) Kevin Knight and The DKC vs. Hikuleo and Chris Bey.
Powell’s POV: The event will stream tonight at 10CT/11ET on New Japan World and will also be available as a pay-per-view via FITE TV for $19.99.
